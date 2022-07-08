3-year-old Milwaukee boy shot, great aunt charged

article

A 3-year-old Milwaukee boy's great aunt is charged with child neglect after he was shot and wounded Saturday, July 2.

Prosecutors say Shelly Baublit, 42, left her loaded gun unsecured in her purse around children – and it was her 6-year-old son who pulled the trigger.

The 3-year-old, Prevail Jordan, returned home from the hospital Friday, July 8. He is expected to heal completely from the shooting.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News spoke with the boy's mother, Daionna Baublit, who is especially grateful after a different 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in the city the same week as her son.

"Anything could’ve happened. I’m thankful that he’s here, but it could’ve been bad," she said. "Scary, scary, scary. That’s the only way to explain that ride to the hospital."

Daionna Baublit with son Prevail Jordan

According to a criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to Children's Wisconsin the night of the shooting. The complaint said "the bullet had struck a valve that caused air to enter (the child's) abdomen."

Prevail underwent life-saving surgery; his mother said the bullet tore his bladder, appendix and bowels. After surgery, the boy said what happened.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"(The 6-year-old) showed the gun to my baby, told my baby he was going to shoot him – and he shot my son," Daionna said.

"There’s too many kids killing themselves every day. There’s a lot going on. As adults, we have to do better with safety with these guns," said Daionna.

The complaint states Shelly called Daionna while "distraught and screaming 'I'm so scared. I'm so scared.'" When Daionna got to the house, the complaint states Shelly said she hadn't called 911 because she "panicked" and was "scared."

Prevail Jordan in hospital

Daionna said her aunt, Shelly, was taking care of the children. The complaint states the kids were left alone while Shelly left to get food. Daionna said she didn't know her aunt had a gun with her.

"She just sat him there, waited for me to get there to come and get him. It was really a big problem for me," Daionna said.

After such a close call, Prevail's family celebrated his homecoming with a balloon release while holding him tight.

Shelly Baublit

"He’s home, he’s safe he’s going to be able to heal from this. Things didn’t end in tragedy, so we’re all blessed," his mother said.

Shelly Baublit made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, July 8. The court set a signature bond of $2,000.

If convicted, Shelly Baublit could spend up to 12 ½ years in prison. She is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on July 25.