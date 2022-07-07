Milwaukee mother's boyfriend's gun killed 3-year-old, prosecutors say

A Milwaukee man is charged with the death of a 3-year-old after police said the boy got his hands on a gun last week and unintentionally shot himself July 1 near 20th and Juneau.

In 2011, Raheem Moore, 28, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a second-degree reckless homicide charge for a 2008 crime, with 11 years of initial confinement and 9 years extended supervision, according to court documents. He was released to extended supervision from prison in 2019.

He is charged with a new second-degree reckless homicide charge and four others in connection with the death of Akai Stilo, 3.

After something that shouldn’t have happened, the focus shifted Thursday, July 7 to what happens next.

"We want to spread awareness, so going door-to-door," said Captain Raymond Bratchett, Milwaukee police.

For police and other leaders, that next step means focusing on prevention, going door-to-door in the neighborhood where police said Stilo unintentionally shot and killed himself at home.

"We feel it’s our obligation to come out and keep hammering and say, ‘Hey, guys, there are gun locks. If you have a gun, please take a gun lock,'" said Bobby McQuay, Near West Side Partners.

A criminal complaint alleges the gun suspected of being used in the shooting belongs to Moore, Stilo's mother's boyfriend. During an in-custody interview, she said she didn’t own guns but identified a duffel bag with three guns in it as Moore's, according to prosecutors.

Moore also faces three counts of illegally possessing a gun and child neglect.

Court documents show in 2011, Moore was convicted of second-degree reckless homicide, admitting to shooting a man during a robbery at age 15 -- a confession he later disputed.

FOX6 News asked police and the district attorney’s office if we should expect charges for Stilo's mother. We haven’t heard back.