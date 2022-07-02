Milwaukee police: 3-year-old boy shot near 52nd and North

article

A 3-year-old Milwaukee boy was shot and seriously wounded on the city's north side Saturday night, July 2.

Police said the shooting happened near 52nd and North shortly after 7:30 p.m. The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooting appears to be "accidental," police said, but the investigation is still active.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

It is the second time in as many days that a 3-year-old boy was shot in the city; Friday, a 3-year-old boy died after getting ahold of a gun and accidentally shooting himself.