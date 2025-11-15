article

The Brief A mother is now accused of child neglect in the death of her 3-year-old son. The boy was found unresponsive at a home and later died at Children's Wisconsin. The mother made her initial court appearance, and her bond was set at $50,000.



A Milwaukee mother is now accused of child neglect in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son earlier this month.

Boy dead, mom charged

The backstory:

On Nov. 6, Da’Quarius Berry was found unresponsive at a home near 29th and Concordia. He was taken to Children's Wisconsin, where he was later pronounced dead.

In Court:

Zaquitta Joiner-Murphy, 34, made her initial court appearance on Saturday, Nov. 15. Her cash bond was set at $50,000.

"I’m confronted by an extremely serious case involving the death of a child as a result of a significant injury, I guess to the abdomen. Substantial internal bleeding," the court commissioner said.

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News obtained a search warrant that said the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office determined Berry's death was a homicide with injuries consistent with "non-accidental trauma."

The warrant also described the circumstances as showing "complete and utter disregard for human life." Investigators said medical staff at Children's Wisconsin discovered a large hemorrhage in his abdomen, which experts said could not have been accidental.

Berry's mother called 911 after she found the boy unresponsive on the floor and foaming from his mouth, according to the warrant. She had left him with her boyfriend while she took her other children to school, and the boyfriend was still there when she got back.

Fundraiser for Berry

What you can do:

Berry’s aunt has created a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help cover his burial expenses.