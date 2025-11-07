Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee child death investigation, 3-year-old found unresponsive

Published  November 7, 2025 2:51pm CST
Da'Quarius Berry (photo provided by family)

    • Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old child.
    • The child was found unresponsive at a home near 29th and Concordia.
    • A medical examiner's report said the preliminary manner of death was homicide.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who was found unresponsive early Thursday.

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the child was found unresponsive at a home near 29th and Concordia at around 6:30 a.m.

The child was taken to Children's Wisconsin, where he died.

What they're saying:

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, as well as a woman who identified herself as the boy's mother, identified him as Da'Quarius Berry.

That woman spoke with FOX6 News off-camera on Friday and said police executed a search warrant at her home on Thursday.

What we don't know:

A demographic report from the medical examiner's office said the preliminary manner of Berry's death was homicide, while MPD said investigators are still looking into the boy's cause of death.

MPD has not said how the call to 29th and Concordia came in.

