Milwaukee child death investigation; woman arrested, 'non-accidental trauma'

The Brief Milwaukee police arrested a 34-year-old woman in the death of 3-year-old Da’Quarius Berry. A search warrant says Berry suffered non-accidental injuries consistent with homicide. Police say charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.



New details have been released in the death of 3-year-old Da’Quarius Berry, who was found unresponsive last week at a home near 29th and Concordia.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department has now confirmed an arrest in the case.

According to a newly filed search warrant, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Berry’s death was a homicide, citing injuries consistent with "non-accidental trauma." The warrant describes the circumstances as showing "complete and utter disregard for human life."

According to the warrant, Berry’s mother called 911 on Thursday morning after finding him unresponsive on the floor, foaming from his mouth. The warrant says she had left him in the care of her boyfriend while taking her other children to school.

When she returned, her boyfriend was still at the home.

"That’s not right, man," said Stanley Johnson, who lives across the street. "Somebody’s got to do something, somebody has to find out what happened to this kid."

Investigators say Berry was taken to Children’s Wisconsin, where he was later pronounced dead. Medical staff discovered a large hemorrhage in his abdomen, injuries experts said could not have been accidental.

"That’s horrible," Johnson said.

Police say a 34-year-old woman was arrested on Monday night on a recommended charge of child neglect resulting in death. She has not yet been formally charged, but police say the case will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Berry’s aunt has created a GoFundMe page to help cover his burial expenses.