Milwaukee alley death investigation, 4th in same spot in 4 years

At least four bodies have been found in one Milwaukee alley over the past four years.

According to the medical examiner's office, 23-year-old Tamesha Over was found dead in a burned out car there Wednesday, July 19.

Neighbors said they're concerned violence keeps showing up on their doorsteps. Now, they're looking for solutions.

The only thing Don Burton loves more than fishing is his family home off 37th and Roberts in the city's Washington Park neighborhood. He's lived there since 1977.

"When my nephews come here from different parts of the country, this is the first place they come," he said.

Tinkering on his boat in the garage reminds him of what he calls "the good old days."

"It was green, it was quiet – good neighbors," he said. "And then it just changed."

FOX6 News has been to the area before. One body was found in the same alley behind Burton's home in 2019, followed by two more in 2022 and, most recently, on Wednesday.

"Basically you’re numb to it now, because it happens," said Burton.

Burton believes lights and cameras would help, but he's open to anything that will prevent more heartache from happening in his neighborhood.

"It's horrible," he said. "This is our family home. If it wasn't for that, I'd be gone."

FOX6 called the city's Department of Neighborhood Services about the camera and lighting situation in the alley, but did not immediately hear back.

Milwaukee police said the investigation into the discovery of Over's body is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.