Milwaukee vehicle fire, death investigation near Washington Park

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a death and vehicle fire Wednesday, July 19 near Washington Park.

It happened near 37th and Roberts – a few blocks east of the north side park. Police found an unidentified female victim dead inside a burned vehicle around 11:15 a.m.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.