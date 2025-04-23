The Brief A boat has been abandoned at Milwaukee's lakefront for months. It could be removed on Wednesday. Mayor Cavalier Johnson discussed funding for its removal on Wednesday. The boat's removal was ultimately determined to be the county's responsibility.



Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson on Wednesday announced an anonymous donor has come forward to help fund the removal of a boat that's been abandoned at the lakefront for months. The hope is to have the boat removed on Wednesday.

Abandoned boat

The backstory:

There was a lot of confusion surrounding which municipality or agency was responsible for the boat, "Deep Thought," after it washed ashore just south of Bradford Beach in October.

The owners, from Mississippi, skipped town after the boat ran out of gas and got stuck in the sand. Efforts to dislodge the boat have been ongoing, with thousands of dollars already spent.

"Deep Thought" boat abandoned at Milwaukee lakefront (October 2024)

Who's on the hook?

Dig deeper:

The boat's removal was ultimately determined to be Milwaukee County's responsibility. The county set a goal of removing it as soon as this week and plans to be paid back for its removal. It's unclear how the mayor's announcement impacts that decision.

The boat's previous owners live in Michigan and sold it in Manitowoc. Wasserman said the county's attorneys discovered the new owners skipped town and never actually registered the boat in their names, so they might be off the hook.

"This is like a gray area, so the old owners may be on the line for paying for this. Our lawyers are looking at this," County Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman told FOX6 News last week.

Ultimately, though, Wasserman said the cost will not fall on taxpayers.

"To come up with $100,000 on a deferred basis, to get rid of a boat that was not our responsibility in the first place, is just not fair," he said. "We are going to go after whoever is on the line for that, has to pay."