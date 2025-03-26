Abandoned boat still on Lake Michigan shore; man asks mayor for help

The Brief It's been six months since a couple abandoned a boat along Lake Michigan's shoreline in Milwaukee. Now Jerry Guyer, the man who's spent months and a lot of money trying to free it, is turning to the city for help. Guyer said the last attempt to remove the boat was in November.



Still stuck in sand, it's been six months since a Mississippi couple abandoned a boat along Lake Michigan's shoreline in Milwaukee.

What we know:

Now Jerry Guyer, the man who's spent months and a lot of money trying to free it, is turning to the city for help. The steady salvage man hasn't seen a dime since the boat, "Deep Thought," came ashore in mid-October.

Guyer said the boat's owners were using it to move from Manitowoc to Mississippi when they called him because the boat ran out of fuel. Six months, several tries and some fresh paint later, "Deep Thought" is still on the shoreline, just south of Moosa's.

Dig deeper:

"The last attempt was Nov. 16, with nine people [...] and that gets us up to $18,875," he said. "We pride ourselves on trying to see it through until the end. And sometimes it's easy, and sometimes it's not."

Guyer isn't out of gas, but his patience is nearing empty. So on Monday, he emailed Mayor Cavalier Johnson's office. His ask: to recoup the $20,000 he's owed – because the owners aren't answering his calls.

The owners of the boat also did not respond to FOX6 News on Wednesday.

"I said, 'My name's Jerry Guyer, and I've been working on this boat. And uh, we'd like to think that somehow we're going to recoup some of our expenses. Uh, what do you think?'"

What they're saying:

The mayor’s office provided the following statement to FOX6 News:

"We are looking into ways the city might be helpful in solving the problem. Unfortunately, we are not in a position to use taxpayer dollars for the effort."