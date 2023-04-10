Milwaukee barber murdered, case dismissed against 2 charged

article

Homicide charges were dismissed Monday, April 10 against two Milwaukee men accused of killing a well-known barber in July 2021. Online court records show the defense motion to dismiss was granted because the state's essential witness could not be located.

Don Corleone Robinson, 29, and Dawonyae Robinson, 24 were each charged with first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, as party to a crime.

Those charges were dismissed at Monday's court hearing.

The shooting happened July 1, 2021, near Holton and Center around 12:30 p.m.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses said the shooting happened on the sidewalk while the victim, Yosef J. Timms, 32, was fighting with two men. Timms, better known as Jay Da Barber, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police recovered three spent 9mm ammunition cartridge casings and found that they were fired by two different guns.

One witness identified the two suspects as men he knew for "many years" — "Don" and "Fatty." During the struggle, they saw "Don" raise his hand up at the same time they heard two gunshots. They then saw "Fatty" raise his arm up at the same time and heard another gunshot. Timms then fell to the ground.

Two other witnesses saw the shooters run to a silver or gray Acura and speed away from the scene. The witnesses described the Acura as having black stripes.

Officers in the area on an unrelated matter heard what sounded like possible gunshots. They then heard an engine revving and saw a silver SUV pass them at a high rate of speed. Their body cameras captured the speeding car and showed it to be an Acura with twin black racing stripes. Video from a building near the shooting scene also showed the Acura traveling on Holton after the shooting. The Acura had twin black racing stripes on its front and rear.

Data maintained by the police department helped investigators locate a silver Acura with twin black racing stripes that match the Acura that was shown in the video and body camera.

Police seized the car which was registered to defendant Dawonyae Robinson. A forensic investigator recovered a print that matched the left palm print of defendant Don Corleone Robinson, prosecutors said.

Again, the homicide charges were dismissed against both men Monday due to the witness issue.