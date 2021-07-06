Milwaukee barber killed: $10,000 reward now offered for info

The family of a Milwaukee barber killed last week is now offering a $10,000 reward for information in his death.

32-year-old Yosef Timms was known as "Jay the Barber." He ran the shop Fade Lounge on Holton and Center.

Timms was killed last Thursday in a daytime shooting. Police say there was a fight prior to the shooting.

Family and friends want someone to come forward with information about Timms' death – and they are concerned the violence in the city just will not stop.

Homicide investigation at Holton and Center, Milwaukee

"Things keep happening in the city. We're losing our youth, our mothers our fathers. We just keep losing. How much more can we lose? I think we at a breaking point right now," said Travis Clark, a friend of Timms.

Timms' girlfriend is expecting a daughter in late December. His funeral is set for Saturday at Krause Funeral Home on Brown Deer Road.

