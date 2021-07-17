2 men charged in shooting death of Milwaukee barber

article

Two men have been charged with the shooting death of a well-known Milwaukee barber. The incident happened near Holton and Center around 12:30 p.m. on July 1.

Don Corleone Robinson, 27, and Dawonyae Robinson, 22, both of Milwaukee, have been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, party to a crime.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses said the shooting occurred on the sidewalk while the victim was engaged in a physical struggle with two men. The victim, 32-year-old Yosef J. Timms, better known as Jay Da Barber, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigated the scene of the shooting and recovered three spent 9mm ammunition cartridge casings. The police department did a preliminary analysis of those casings and found that they were fired by two different 9mm guns.

One witness identified the two suspects as men he's known for "many years" — "Don" and "Fatty." During the struggle, they saw "Don" raise his hand up at the same time they heard two gunshots. They then saw "Fatty" raise his arm up at the same time and heard another gunshot. The victim then fell to the ground.

Two other witnesses saw the shooters run to a silver or gray Acura, get into it then speed away from the scene. The witnesses described the Acura as having black stripes.

Officers in the area on an unrelated matter heard what sounded like possible gunshots — they then heard an engine revving and saw a silver SUV pass them at a high rate of speed. Their body cameras captured the speeding car and showed it to be an Acura with twin black racing stripes. Video from a building near the shooting scene also showed the Acura traveling on Holton after the shooting. The Acura had twin black racing stripes on its front and rear.

Data maintained by the police department helped investigators locate a silver Acura with twin black racing stripes that match the Acura that was shown in the video and body camera.

Police seized the car which was registered to defendant Dawonyae Robinson. A forensic investigator recovered a print from the exterior driver’s side quarter panel. A latent print examiner examined the print and determined that it matched the left palm print of defendant Don Corleone Robinson.

