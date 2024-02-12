FBI honors Milwaukee-area law enforcement for saving man

The FBI Milwaukee Division honored three investigators on Monday, Feb. 12.

They were recognized for stepping in to help save a man's life. The three were honored by the FBI director and special agent in charge.

"Without the quick response, selflessness and decisive action taken by the [task force officers], the subject may have not survived the multiple gunshot wounds he sustained," said Milwaukee Field Office special agent in charge Michael Hensle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Detective Martin Keck, detective Michael Skemp and investigator Steve Strasser

Wauwatosa detective Martin Keck, Brookfield detective Michael Skemp and Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office investigator Steve Strasser are used to working together as a part of the bureau’s Violent Crime Task Force.

On March 6, 2023, the three were at 27th and Burleigh, looking for a stolen vehicle wanted for carjacking. They heard about a store shooting nearby and drove to the scene.

Multiple people were armed and a man had gunshot wounds.

FBI Milwaukee Division

"When we entered, there were individuals armed with firearms," said Keck. "I specifically remember one subject had an AR-15."

They quickly administered aid to the man with injuries, ultimately saving his life.

Keck put on a leg tourniquet, Skemp put on a chest seal and Strasser secured the scene. They waited until more police officers and medical crews arrived.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"That day, I think we called it a day after this incident," Keck said.

FBI Milwaukee Division

Investigators like Keck, Skemp and Strasser are part of roughly 6,000 FBI task force officers across the U.S. partnering local departments and agencies with the FBI to try to solve crimes in the community.

"This is just a great opportunity to highlight the fact we do work together, each and every day, in a collaborative fashion," said Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm. "And recognize the heroism and professionalism of the people who do this work, day-in and day-out. Sometimes, at great risk."