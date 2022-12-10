Milwaukee animal cruelty investigation; alligators, more rescued

article

Milwaukee police said an animal cruelty investigation and search Saturday, Dec. 10 led to one man's arrest and the recovery of dozens of animals.

The search was conducted near 9th and Hadley. Police said 27 dogs and a "significant number of exotic animals" – including alligators, snakes, ducks and more – were rescued.

The investigation is ongoing. Charges against the man, 46, are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.