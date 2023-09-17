Milwaukee AmFam Field repairs, Republicans unveil plan for Brewers

The American Family Field roof leaked as the Milwaukee Brewers played the Washington Nationals on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Fan images from inside the stadium showed water streaming through the closed roof as it rained outside, falling near the right field bleachers and visitor bullpen.

There's a long and expensive list of repairs needed at the stadium, and on Monday, Sept. 18,

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and other members of the Republican Legislature will reveal their plan for the Brewers.

The Brewers have been at the ballpark since 2001, but the team's lease at American Family Field expires in 2030, so lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have been in talks about how to keep the team here.

On Monday, Republicans, who control the Assembly and Senate, will reveal their plan at the ballpark.

This, after months of negotiations about how to use tax dollars to pay for improvements.

"I’m optimistic," said Mark Attanasio in late August. "We just have to get the three constituencies – which would be the governor, the Assembly and the Senate – to come together."

The lease calls for the stadium district to pay for the renovations and upkeep.

A study found that would cost $428 million. State Democrats and Republicans have been debating on funding plans for those repairs.

"We have very good chemistry with the politicians in terms of having a shared goal," said Attanasio. "The goal is to keep the team here for another generation, whether that’s 2040, or now, frankly, they are talking about 2050, which (is) great by me."

In March, Governor Tony Evers proposed a plan where the state would spend $290 million for stadium repairs, and the Brewers would extend their lease through 2043. Republicans struck that down and plan to reveal their stadium funding package Monday.

"We’re not talking about relocating," said Rick Schlesinger in July. "We’re talking about the pathway to get this done."

In July, FOX6 got a behind-the-scenes look at what that funding might fix, including things like air conditioning units, circuit breakers and concrete replacement.

Ultimately, Governor Evers has to sign off the plan, and the Brewers will have to sign the lease.