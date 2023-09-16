American Family Field roof leaks as Brewers host Nationals

article

The American Family Field roof leaked as the Milwaukee Brewers played the Washington Nationals on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Fan images from inside the stadium showed water streaming through the closed roof as it rained outside – falling near the right field bleachers and visitor bullpen.

The team did not immediately comment on the situation.

The Brewers' lease on American Family Field expires in 2023. There have been calls for the stadium district, which owns the ballpark, to cover repairs – but there's not enough money to pay for what's needed.

A Brewers-commissioned study found the work will cost $428 million – including nearly $37 million for the roof. The study noted corroding metal under the roof.

Republicans rejected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' plan to tap into the state's budget surplus to fund repairs. The club, lawmakers and the Brewers have been working on a renovation funding plan.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.