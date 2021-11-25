TSA: Loaded gun at Milwaukee airport, 23rd of year
article
MILWAUKEE - The Transportation Security Administration on Thursday, Nov. 25 found a loaded gun inside a passenger's bag at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.
The gun was found early in the morning after the bag passed through an x-ray machine, officials said.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office cited the passenger. According to the TSA, this was the 23rd gun stopped at a Milwaukee checkpoint in 2021.
