TSA: Loaded gun at Milwaukee airport, 23rd of year

article

The Transportation Security Administration on Thursday, Nov. 25 found a loaded gun inside a passenger's bag at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

The gun was found early in the morning after the bag passed through an x-ray machine, officials said.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office cited the passenger. According to the TSA, this was the 23rd gun stopped at a Milwaukee checkpoint in 2021.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News