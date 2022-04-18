No Milwaukee airport mask requirement, MCTS keeps it until May

A federal judge in Florida struck down the national mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation Monday, and the Biden administration said the rule would not be enforced while federal agencies decide how to respond to the judge’s order.

The CDC had recently extended the mask mandate, which was set to expire Monday, until May 3 to allow more time to study the BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus now responsible for the vast majority of cases in the U.S. The White House said the court ruling means that for now the mask order "is not in effect at this time."

There was a lot of confusion Monday as to what is the new rule. The CDC is recommending people wear masks indoors but the White House says the mask mandate will no longer be enforced on public transportation.

It means for the first time in years, flyers at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport are no longer required to wear a mask.

A Biden administration official says the TSA will not enforce masks after the federal judge in Florida made the decision to void the mask mandate regarding public transportation, ultimately exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials.

Travelers in the Milwaukee area had mixed feelings.

"Generally, public health restrictions are very helpful," said Stephen Rowen. "They save lives, so I think it’s a mistake to reduce this public health measure."

"If you’re vaccinated, fully vaccinated, then you should have that choice whether you should or shouldn’t wear the mask," said Derek McPhail.

The White House says the federal mask mandate is no longer in effect as they review the judge's decision, but the Milwaukee County Transit System is still requiring masks. In a statement Monday, MCTS officials said: "MCTS will continue to follow the mask mandate extension through May 3 as directed by the (TSA). We ask that our riders continue being respectful to others, including our operators, and wear a mask on MCTS buses until otherwise directed."

"I don’t think it’s going to affect riders as much," said Marc Anthony, MCTS rider. "Most of the time, you’re not on the bus that long anyway."

Anthony said the buses are never crowded, and he doesn't think a mask is necessary.

"I think it’s good that you give people the option," said Daniel Camarena, Amtrak rider.

With inconsistent rules for different means of public transportation, it can be confusing.

"When I like, talk with friends and stuff, it is kind of like, annoying to think like, some places you wear masks, some places you don’t," said Camarena.

An Amtrak spokesman issued this statement to FOX6 News: "While Amtrak passengers and employees are no longer required to wear masks while on board trains or in stations, masks are welcome and remain an important preventive measure against COVID-19. Anyone needing or choosing to wear one is encouraged to do so."

So if you're traveling, it may be a good idea to have a mask with you just in case.