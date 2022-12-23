Milwaukee airport luggage thief arrested; 2nd man sought

article

Deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested a man they say was stealing luggage from the baggage carousel at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

A news release says on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Delta Airlines employees at Mitchell International Airport reported a passenger’s baggage was missing from an arrival carousel. An MCSO supervisor instructed deputy sheriffs to check the airport grounds and surrounding area, including bus stops.

While checking the surface lot bus stop, a deputy spotted a man dragging two bags. The man boarded a transit bus and left the two bags behind at the bus stop. The deputy, along with a second deputy, then boarded the bus and took the man in custody to conduct a theft investigation.

The subject, identified as a 50-year-old Milwaukee man, refused to cooperate. However, the investigation revealed an individual who appeared clearly to be the subject, removing three bags from the carousel, walking out of the baggage claim area towards the baggage bus stop, where he gave one of the stolen bags to a still unidentified man, before continuing on to the surface lot bus stop, where he was spotted and then arrested by the deputies.

The unidentified man is still being sought.

The Milwaukee man was arrested on three misdemeanor charges of theft. Deputies later learned the man also had an existing violation of probation warrant for his arrest. Additional evidence was uncovered that suggests the suspect may have stolen other baggage from Mitchell International Airport on Nov. 28.

If you become a victim

If ever your baggage is stolen, MCSO encourages you to quickly report it to airport authorities and on-site law enforcement, freeze or cancel any credit or debit cards that were in your baggage. If your cellphone was in your bags, contact your service provider to disable or lock your phone. Lastly, contact your insurance company, if relevant, to file a claim.