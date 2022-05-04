Milwaukee 18-year-old killed, no arrests a year later

The homicide rate so far this year is on pace to break another record, and as the Milwaukee Police Department's caseload piles up, homicides from years past remain unsolved.

Kaniya Wilborn-Williams, 18, was fatally shot in June 2021 on the city's north side. With no arrests nearly a year later, her mother, Keyanna Wilborn, is looking to shine new light on the case.

"It’s sad because you always think you have tomorrow or the next day," Wilborn said.

Time stands still when you lost a child.

"My firstborn baby and the light of my world," said Wilborn.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

All over in her bedroom, you can spot Kaniya’s personality.

"Kaniya loved animals," said Wilborn. "She loved life."

What her mother can’t find is peace.

"Her bed was her favorite spot," said Wilborn. "That’s why her urn is right there."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As Kaniya’s room stays untouched, her homicide remains unsolved.

"She wanted to be a nurse she loved helping people. You took a very bright light from this world," Wilborn said. "The nurse told me her last words before she went in for surgery was, ‘Tell my mom I love her.'"

With no answers from police, Wilborn says she’s taken it into her own hands to try to figure out who shot and killed her 18-year-old daughter June 10, 2021, near 64th and Carmen, where her daughter was with people she thought were friends.

"I had witnesses that heard my daughter screaming and gunshots," said Wilborn.

Wilborn says there’s so much more to the story, asking anyone who knows anything to speak up. She wants police to do more.

"Why are you not returning my calls?" said Wilborn. "All I want is justice for my daughter. It’s not fair."

State crime data shows the homicide rate in the city of Milwaukee has exploded, from 97 in 2019 to 190 in 2020 and 194 last year. So far in 2022, data shows there have been 69 homicides in the city, up from 50 at this point last year.

The latest data we have from Milwaukee police from late March shows the homicide clearance rate for 2022 up through that point was at 41%, down from 44% last year and 58% in 2020. Data from late 2021 put 2019's homicide clearance rate at 77%.

"I just want closure," said Wilborn.

Wilborn says that closure could open space for her to move forward.

"I just want the truth," said Wilborn. "It would put me at peace. It would put my mind at ease. It would give me comfort."

Milwaukee police weren’t able to give us an update on this case Wednesday, May 4, but in the past, Milwaukee police have said community cooperation can really help with clearance rates.

Anyone with information about Kaniya Wilborn-Williams' death or any other homicide can get ahold of Crime Stoppers to stay anonymous.

Advertisement

In the meantime, Wilborn is looking for a lawyer or investigator to help out. She thanks family and friends for helping her raise funds to cover funeral costs, along with the Home Depot where her brother works for donating money.