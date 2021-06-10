Milwaukee woman shot, killed near 64th and Carmen

An 18-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot near 64th and Carmen on the city's north side Thursday, June 10. She later died of her injuries.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital where she ultimately died.

What led to the shooting remains under investigation. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

