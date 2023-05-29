Milwaukee 13-year-old boy fatally shot, man charged

article

A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the Feb. 19 shooting death of Jamarri Page, 13.

Prosecutors say it was one of two shootings that night that stemmed from a dispute involving Page's family and another family.

Page died at the scene of the shooting near 47th and Fiebrantz.

According to a criminal complaint, his mom told investigators she was making dinner and called him to get his plate when gunfire erupted outside and bullets struck the house. Page fell and died.

Police found nine bullet strikes to the house and 22 casings from two firearms. The complaint says there were "numerous" bullets and fragments inside the house.

After the shooting, Page's mom said she ran outside and saw a car stopped at the intersection. She said the driver got out, stared at her and said something like, "That's what that was!" He then drove off. The mother identified him as Lazarus McAdoo, 18.

The mother further advised that she had been having problems with another family, and a woman from the group threatened to shoot up her house. According to the complaint, the problems stemmed from the fact that the mother dated a man who had been in a relationship with a woman from the other group. The man's aunt lives at 27th and Garfield, and that house was also shot up on the night Page was killed.

The complaint says police found 30 casings at that scene from two guns.

An investigation revealed the casings at both scenes were fired from the same guns.

Additionally, a vehicle seen in surveillance was determined to belong to McAdoo's father. The car was stopped March 5, and prosecutors say Lazarus McAdoo was driving.

Police say he denied shooting into the house at 47th and Fiebrantz but did admit he was in an alley near the house at the time for a family gathering. He said he heard that others in the group were going to go to the house at 47th and Fiebrantz and shoot someone. He said he "followed the car of shooters" in his own vehicle and drove the shooter back to the family gathering after the shooting.

Prosecutors say phone data show McAdoo was at the scene of both shootings at the time they happened. He also searched for information about 6.8 mm firearms on the night Page was killed.