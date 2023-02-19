Milwaukee 13-year-old fatally shot near 47th and Fiebrantz

A Milwaukee boy, 13, was fatally shot Sunday evening, Feb. 19 near 47th and Fiebrantz.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m.

The victim died on scene.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

FOX6 News crews on scene saw police laying down about a dozen evidence markers in a driveway.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Milwaukee police.