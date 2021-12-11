Menomonee River oil spill, wildlife concerns raised

Concern for local wildlife has grown after a snowy oil was found covered in diesel and an oil-based substance the same day that a Menomonee River oil spill was reported.

FOX6 News spoke to the Wisconsin Humane Society's wildlife director about how the unique animal is recovering thus far.

"This bird’s condition was so severe, there's no way she could have survived," said Wildlife Director Crystal Sharlow-Schaefer.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources confirmed that a Komatsu error released an estimated 400 gallons of oil into the Menomonee River near American Family Field on Dec. 3.

The spill has created concern for wildlife. The owl was found not far from the site of the spill at a Milwaukee recycling plant.

Snowy owl rescued from Milwaukee recycling center (Courtesy: Wisconsin Humane Society)

"That diesel and oil had gotten down to the skin level, so that bird was really chilled. We were also concerned with this bird ingesting the contaminant," Sharlow-Schaefer said. "She required two baths to remove all of that substance from her. Now we're just treating those wounds.

"We’re optimistic but we’re not exactly sure when she’ll be ready for release yet. We are so grateful that the people at the recycling center recognized that this bird was in distress and reached out to us right away."

After the spill, Komatsu released a statement saying in part:

"We regret this unfortunate accident occurred and want to apologize to the Wisconsin community for any harm that has been caused. We are devoting all necessary resources toward an aggressive effort to resolve the situation as quickly as possible."

Sheen on Menomonee River after Komatsu oil spill

As the DNR continues to monitor the effects of the spill, the Wisconsin Humane Society said to always call them if you see an animal that could potentially be in danger. They anticipate this may not be the only animal they will have to save in the wake of the oil spill.

"Even if you’re not sure if that animal you found is in distress or not, it’s always great to reach out to the proper authorities and ask on behalf of that animal," said Sharlow-Schaefer.