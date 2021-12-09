Menomonee River oil spill, Komatsu error released 400 gallons

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources confirmed that a Komatsu error released an estimated 400 gallons of oil into the Menomonee River last Friday, Dec. 3, Milwaukee Riverkeeper said.

In an alert Thursday, Milwaukee Riverkeeper said it had received several reports of an oil sheen along the lower Menomonee River as well as on the Milwaukee River, both downstream and upstream of the Menomonee River confluence.

A Komatsu oil transfer error prompted the release from a stormwater outfall near American Family Field. The manufacturing company took responsibility for the issue, Milwaukee Riverkeeper said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The DNR said it was notified of the spill Saturday, Dec. 4. On Thursday, a storm sewer clean-out was conducted and absorbent booms were placed along with river. Cleanup efforts will continue Friday and through the weekend if needed.

Spills can be reported through Wisconsin's 24-hour emergency hotline – 1-800-943-0003. More information can be found on the DNR's website.