Milwaukee Christmas program helps single-parent families: 'A blessing'

Ten Milwaukee families had an entire Christmas experience delivered to their front doors on Friday, Dec. 10.

It is one thing to have presents under the tree, but to do that you need a tree in the first place. And a Milwaukee group is working to make sure families have a full holiday.

Monte Mabra's version of Santa Claus wears green and gold, and his sleigh is a Home Depot truck filled not only with toys but everything needed for a well-decorated Christmas tree.

"When I was young it was either-or. It was like I have a tree, or I have a gift. I always wanted to have a full experience, so I wanted to give families the full experience," Mabra said.

The sleigh made 10 stops throughout Milwaukee, including at the home of Curtis Stephen and his two kids – 9-year-old Ja'vyon and 10-year-old Ja'zayla.

"The first time we ever had a real Christmas tree, so it’s a blessing," Stephen said.

Stephen was nominated for the program by the parent-coordinator at his kids' school.

"I’m very appreciative that for the first time in my life, somebody noticed something," said Stephen.

Stephen was noticed for how involved he is with his kids' education and how deserving he is of a great Christmas.

"I was diagnosed with liver and colon cancer on my birthday six months ago. I haven’t worked or anything. This was a blessing," Stephen said.

At their house, a green-and-gold Santa was more than welcome, and the tree lights signaled a brighter holiday season ahead.

"There’s a lot of barriers that, you know, have kind of been there for me, pretty much the first time in my life that something good has come my way," said Stephen.

This is the 13th year that the organization Voice of the Fatherless Child has hosted what is called the "Single-parent Christmas." It is made possible through a number of sponsors, including Home Depot, America Works, Hupy Abraham, and Steinhafels.