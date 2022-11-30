Menomonee Falls pub shooting; not guilty plea from Dylan Breidenbach

article

Dylan Breidenbach of Menomonee Falls pleaded not guilty in Waukesha County court on Wednesday, Nov. 30 to the charges associated with the firing of a gunshot inside Sal's Pub and Grill on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Breidenback faces the following criminal counts:

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Operating a firearm while intoxicated

The not guilty pleas were entered after a Menomonee Falls detective testified during Breidenbach's preliminary hearing. After that testimony, the defense moved to dismiss the case. The court ruled against that motion – and bound Breidenbach over for trial.

Case details

According to police, Breidenback had been harassing customers on the evening of Nov. 20. He was asked to leave before being escorted out. Breidenbach later returned with a "large caliber rifle," police said, firing one round. Customers then took him down until police arrived.

Sal's Pub and Grill, Menomonee Falls

No one was hurt.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Breidenbach was arrested following the incident.