Shot fired inside Menomonee Falls' Sal's, man arrested

A Menomonee Falls man was arrested after police said he fired a shot inside Sal's Pub and Grill on Appleton Avenue Sunday morning, Nov. 20.

According to police, the man, identified as Dylan Breidenbach, had been harassing customers earlier that evening and was asked to leave before being escorted out.

He later returned with a "large caliber rifle," police said, firing one round. Customers then took him down until police arrived.

No one was hurt.

Breidenbach was arrested on attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other charges.