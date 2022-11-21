Expand / Collapse search

Shot fired inside Menomonee Falls' Sal's, man arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:37PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Dylan Breidenbach

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Menomonee Falls man was arrested after police said he fired a shot inside Sal's Pub and Grill on Appleton Avenue Sunday morning, Nov. 20.

According to police, the man, identified as Dylan Breidenbach, had been harassing customers earlier that evening and was asked to leave before being escorted out. 

He later returned with a "large caliber rifle," police said, firing one round. Customers then took him down until police arrived.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No one was hurt.

Breidenbach was arrested on attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other charges.