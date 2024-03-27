article

Menomonee Falls police arrested a man for operating while under the influence on March 22, and prosecutors said he was already out on bail for a different OWI case at the time.

Court records show Rob Stoffel, 45, of Jackson has six prior OWI convictions. He is now charged again and being held in the Waukesha County Jail on $75,000 bond.

Police were called to the area of Pilgrim and Main after someone reported a man slumped over his steering wheel in the intersection. When officers got there, the driver – since identified as Stoffel – had pulled into a gas station.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer said Stoffel's eyes were "constricted and looked drowsy." The officer also said Stoffel seemed lethargic and was slurring his speech. As to why he was slumped over behind the wheel, he allegedly told police that he hadn't been sleeping – and "did not fall asleep" but had been "in and out of it."

Stoffel said he believed he was OK to drive, per the complaint, and police conducted field sobriety tests. Officers determined he showed eight signs of impairment across three different tests and asked him to perform a preliminary breath test. That test came back 0.0, and he was taken to a hospital for blood tests before being booked at the police station.

During the booking process, the complaint states police found a pack of cigarettes. Inside the pack, though, were pills and what was presumed to be fentanyl.

In addition to OWI, Stoffel is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics and felony bail jumping related to his March 22 arrest. The bail jumping charge stems from a 2023 OWI case filed in Washington County, in which he was released on $8,000 cash.