Menomonee Falls memory care facility attack; man, woman accused

A Milwaukee man and Jackson woman are accused of conspiring to attack a worker at a Menomonee Falls memory care facility. The accused are 32-year-old Jermaine McLemore and 33-year-old Tyana Stanton – and they face the following criminal counts:

Bodily harm to a worker in a healthcare facility (McLemore)

Obstructing an officer (McLemore)

Conspiracy to commit bodily harm to a worker in a healthcare facility (Stanton)

Attack at memory care facility

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched on the evening of Feb. 26 to The Auberge at Oak Village in Menomonee Falls to investigate a report of an employee being assaulted by a stranger.

The complaint says the "suspect was described as a black male wearing a black jacket and a mask over his face, reported to be between 5'9" and 6', medium build." Waukesha County dispatchers alerted police that the suspect had been followed to North Hills Health Center and was spotted going into a bathroom.

Officers spoke with the employee who was attacked. This person "was extremely hysterical over the incident and complained of head and neck pain. Additionally, (the officer) observed a small amount of blood on her hands," the complaint says. The victim told the officer she did not know her attacker and was struck numerous times.

Captured on camera

Video footage reviewed:

Investigators reviewed video footage from Auberge. They used that video to get a more accurate description of the attacker. The video also showed the attacker walk into the common area at the facility -- and strike the victim "from behind on the right side of her head with his right fist, knocking her to the ground," the complaint says. The video also showed the attacker standing over the victim and continuing to strike her in the face and upper torso. A minute later, the attacker left the facility.

While officers were reviewing the video footage, they overheard another officer call out a license plate. Officers asked if the plate and vehicle belonged to an employee -- and a witness pointed out an employee (identified later as defendant Stanton) "who was walking around the facility with flowers speaking on the phone through Airpods," the complaint says.

A witness spoke with police and "believed the incident could be part of an employee retaliating due to being upset. (The witness) explained that Stanton was recently demoted from a position due to information that was provided by (the victim)," the complaint says. When asked about this, the victim told police that Stanton was demoted on February 25 and that Stanton blames the victim for her demotion.

A witness told police that on Monday, Feb. 25, "an unknown individual called the business and inquired when (the victim) worked next," the complaint says.

Arrest of defendant McLemore

What we know:

After speaking with the victim and witnesses, officers responded to a Froedtert Facility nearby. As they walked in the front lobby, a man matching the description of the attacker was spotted. He had just walked away from the 1st floor elevator. Officers approached him, and he initially identified himself as Christopher Ford. But officers later identified him as Jermaine McLemore with his Wisconsin driver's license.

Jermaine McLemore

When the officer told defendant McLemore he needed to confirm some more information, McLemore "started to get irritated. He was talking to someone on the phone and was implying that he was being held because of racial profiling," the complaint says. McLemore stated he was waiting for his ride at the front of the building. Officers left McLemore go.

At this point, officers located "the suspect's jacket and backpack in the elevator that the defendant had just walked away from," the complaint says.

Officers then noticed McLemore was not getting into the vehicle he said he was, in the front loop. They watched as McLemore "ran to the roadway where (McLemore) was about to enter and sit in a dark-colored SUV," the complaint says. An officer went and stood in front of that SUV and demanded McLemore not enter the SUV as "he was no longer free to go," the complaint says. When officers ran the registration of the SUV, they learned the SUV was registered to Stanton.

Officers were able to send a picture of the suspect from the attack. The image provided "a positive match for the defendant (McLemore). He was placed into handcuffs and arrested," the complaint says.

Investigators later spoke with yet another witness who indicated "she was doing ther regular daily activities when she overheard Stanton ask somebody on the phone, 'Do you want to make some money,'" the complaint says. The witness said the victim "had only been in the building a few minutes when Stanton was talking on her cellphone and then moments later the black male arrived at the front door."

Stanton questioned

What we know:

A detective contacted Stanton to come to the Menomonee Falls Police Department to provide a written statement about what happened at Auberge.

During her statement, the complaint says "Defendant Stanton stated she did not know the subject nor see the subject that had assaulted (the victim). She admitted that she believed (the victim) did not like her and ‘had something against her.'"

Tyana Stanton

The detective "showed defendant Stanton the phone records of her being on the phone with defendant McLemore and she stated she did not know defendant McLemore and denied being on the phone with him," the complaint says. Later, during the same interview, the complaint says "she ultimately admitted that defendant McLemore was her cousin and that she was on the phone with him most of the morning but did not set up (the victim) to be assaulted."

What's next:

McLemore made his initial appearance in Waukesha County court on Feb. 28. Cash bond was set at $20,000. McLemore is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on March 14.

Stanton made her initial appearance on Tuesday, March 4. A signature bond of $25,000 was set by the court. Stanton is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on March 31.