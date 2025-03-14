Menomonee Falls memory care facility attack, man pleads not guilty

The Brief A man accused of attacking a stranger in Menomonee Falls pleaded not guilty. The attack at The Auberge at Oak Village was caught on video. Investigators believe a woman, who is also charged, orchestrated the attack.



A Milwaukee man who police said was caught on video punching a stranger pleaded not guilty on Friday to an attack at a Menomonee Falls memory care facility.

The backstory:

Prosecutors aren’t pulling any punches. Jermaine McLemore is charged with a felony. Investigators said the victim didn’t know the man who punched her, and the attack left her bleeding and frightened.

Surveillance video showed a masked man, wearing a bright green backpack, walk into The Auberge at Oak Village in Menomonee Falls last month.

"We were dispatched for a report of a stranger that had attacked a staff member," said Hans Naker, a Menomonee Falls police officer who took the witness stand on Friday.

The man repeatedly hit a supervisor before heading out the door. Employees followed him to a building across the street.

"When we arrived, we saw the defendant walking away from the first floor elevator. He was on a cell phone talking to somebody," Naker added.

Police believe McLemore ditched his backpack and jacket in an elevator to try and get away. An officer ultimately stopped him as he was getting into a car owned by Tyana Stanton.

"Stanton had issues with the victim because the victim provided details that caused Stanton to be demoted the day before," Naker said.

FOX6 stopped by the facility last week, where workers said the woman who was punched is doing okay.

Jermaine McLemore in Waukesha County court (March 14, 2025)

Dig deeper:

FOX6 News obtained a search warrant that showed a witness told police they heard Stanton talking about the victim before the attack: "b**** tryna get me fired." Other coworkers said Stanton was talking to someone through earpods "the entire morning."

Prosecutor Brooke Schultz: "Did one witness say they heard someone on the phone asking someone else to make some money?"

Naker: "Yes."

Tyana Stanton

Prosecutors charged Stanton separately. Investigators believe she orchestrated the whole attack. She is scheduled to make her initial appearance in court at the end of March.

"Some sort of retribution or getting even by another employee," Naker said.