Medical examiner called to scene of apartment fire on Milwaukee's south side

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 56 mins ago
Fatal apartment fire near 29th and Mitchell

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called to the scene of a fire at the Burnham Hill Apartments.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday morning, Jan. 28 was called to the scene of a fire at the Burnham Hill Apartments -- located near 29th and Mitchell. The fire broke out just after midnight.

No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the fire.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. 

