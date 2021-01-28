Medical examiner called to scene of apartment fire on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office on Thursday morning, Jan. 28 was called to the scene of a fire at the Burnham Hill Apartments -- located near 29th and Mitchell. The fire broke out just after midnight.
No additional details have been released -- including the cause of the fire.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
The investigation is ongoing.
Advertisement
This is a developing story.