Expand / Collapse search

48-year-old man dies in Washington Co. mobile home fire

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Washington
FOX6 News Milwaukee

TOWN OF BARTON, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to a mobile home fire in the Town of Barton in Washington County shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

A neighboring tenant saw smoke and active flames coming from the home and immediately tried to notify the tenant, however, they could not get a response at the locked door. The neighboring tenant called 911.

Fire personnel arrived on the scene within minutes and began fire suppression efforts. Crews located a 48-year-old male subject unresponsive in the living room area and immediately carried the subject out to an awaiting ambulance.  The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by paramedics.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.

The name of the victim is being withheld until family members are notified. 

No other injuries were reported.

50-year-old Illinois woman dies sledding in Washington Co.
slideshow

50-year-old Illinois woman dies sledding in Washington Co.

Officials say a 50-year-old Arlington Heights woman crashed into several trees and brush while sledding and was found unresponsive. She later died at the hospital.

Fort Atkinson FD: 2 boys die in Saturday morning house fire
slideshow

Fort Atkinson FD: 2 boys die in Saturday morning house fire

Two children are dead after being trapped in a Fort Atkinson house fire.