48-year-old man dies in Washington Co. mobile home fire

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to a mobile home fire in the Town of Barton in Washington County shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday.

A neighboring tenant saw smoke and active flames coming from the home and immediately tried to notify the tenant, however, they could not get a response at the locked door. The neighboring tenant called 911.

Fire personnel arrived on the scene within minutes and began fire suppression efforts. Crews located a 48-year-old male subject unresponsive in the living room area and immediately carried the subject out to an awaiting ambulance. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene by paramedics.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.

The name of the victim is being withheld until family members are notified.

No other injuries were reported.