Fort Atkinson FD: 2 people die in Saturday morning house fire

Two people are dead after being trapped in a Fort Atkinson house fire, the city's fire department said on its Facebook page.

Officials said the fire started around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday morning, Jan. 23. The fire department arrived less than four minutes after being called, finding the two-story home with "heavy fire throughout."

The department said two "young family members" were trapped inside and ultimately died in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Fire Marshal's Office.

