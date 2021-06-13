MCTS Summerfest shuttles canceled for 2021 due to driver shortage

article

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) will not be offering special summer service to Summerfest this year due to a shortage of bus drivers, a release said Sunday.

The seasonal shuttles along Wisconsin Avenue and ‘Freeway Flyers’ that transport passengers between Park and Ride lots and Summerfest will be canceled this year.

Festivalgoers will still be able to ride MCTS’s regular bus routes that operate to and from the event site 365 days a year.

Anyone heading to Henry Maier Festival Park for Summerfest can ride the MCTS GoldLine, GreenLine, Route 14, Route 15, Route 30, or Route 33 – all of which get you within walking distance of the grounds. Passengers can plan their bus ride by using the Trip Planning tool on RideMCTS.com or the Ride MCTS app.

Summerfest is scheduled for three weekends in September after being pushed back to allow ample vaccination. Summerfest was canceled for the first time in 2020 due to the pandemic.

To purchase tickets, view the full lineup, and for more information on the Big Gig, visit Summerfest.com.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android