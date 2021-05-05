Summerfest 2021 full lineup revealed

Summerfest is back in September -- and on Thursday, May 6, we learned the full lineup for the Big Gig. So are you ready to head to the lakefront?

The lineup includes Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, Black Pumas, Wilco, Nelly, Luke Bryan, Rise Against, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Diplo, and many more.

To purchase tickets, view the full lineup, and for more information, visit Summerfest.com. Times and stage locations, as well as additional headliners, will be announced in the coming weeks.

The new American Family Insurance Amphitheater will also host special Wednesday Kick-Off Concerts, prior to each weekend of Summerfest including Jonas Brothers, Dave Matthews Band, and one artist, yet to be announced. Ticket holders for the Wednesday Kick-Off Concerts will receive a digital ticket via email for Summerfest 2021, valid for any of the nine days of the festival.

Below is the status of concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater for Summerfest 2021. Tickets include admission to Summerfest the day of the show.

The dates for the Justin Bieber, blink-182, and Guns N’ Roses concerts, are pending. Festival officials are working with artist management to reschedule.

Previously purchased tickets for concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest will be honored for the rescheduled date. Refunds will be available from the original point of purchase, 30 days from the announcement of the rescheduled date.

General admission tickets for Summerfest are ON SALE NOW. Pricing for Summerfest admission:

The UScellular™ Power Pass is available for $100 - includes one admission for all nine days

The UScellular™ 3-Day Pass is available for $57 and is valid for one general admission per day on three different days of the festival

General Admission - $23; Seniors (62 and older) - $15; Children (10 and under) - $5

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Summerfest is scheduled to take place September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18.