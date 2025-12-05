2026 MCTS bus fare increases; here's what riders should expect
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Transit System on Friday announced increases to fixed route fares starting next year. Here's what riders should expect.
By the numbers:
Adult fare will be $2.75 (up from $2), and reduced fare will be $1.25 (up from $1). Fare caps will also increase:
- Daily regular: $8.25 (up from $5)
- Daily reduced: $4 (up from $2.50)
- Weekly regular: $33 (up from $20)
- Weekly reduced: $16.50 (up from $11)
- Monthly regular: $99 (up from $75)
- Monthly reduced: $49.50 (up from $37.50)
What's next:
The fare increases start Jan. 1, 2026.
Budget gap
The backstory:
MCTS will run out of $192 million in federal pandemic relief funds. Transit system officials said it left a $14 million gap.
In October, MCTS leaders proposed a fare increase and an overall 15% reduction in bus service in 2026. That included modifying five routes – reducing weekday and weekend stops on 22 routes – and cutting six routes altogether.
A FOX6 investigation also found 33% of MCTS passengers did not pay their fares in the first five months of 2025. That's an estimated eight million free rides and $10 million in uncollected fares per year.
Data from a FOX6 News open records request shows MCTS provided more than 500,000 rides in the first half of 2025.
