Expand / Collapse search

2026 MCTS bus fare increases; here's what riders should expect

By
Published  December 5, 2025 7:19pm CST
Milwaukee County Transit System
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS)

The Brief

    • MCTS announced increases to fixed route fares starting Jan. 1, 2026.
    • Officials said the system faced a $14 million gap once federal pandemic relief ran out.
    • FOX6 found 33% of riders did not pay their fares in the first five months of 2025.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Transit System on Friday announced increases to fixed route fares starting next year. Here's what riders should expect.

By the numbers:

Adult fare will be $2.75 (up from $2), and reduced fare will be $1.25 (up from $1). Fare caps will also increase:

  • Daily regular: $8.25 (up from $5)
  • Daily reduced: $4 (up from $2.50)
  • Weekly regular: $33 (up from $20)
  • Weekly reduced: $16.50 (up from $11)
  • Monthly regular: $99 (up from $75)
  • Monthly reduced: $49.50 (up from $37.50)

What's next:

The fare increases start Jan. 1, 2026.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Budget gap

The backstory:

MCTS will run out of $192 million in federal pandemic relief funds. Transit system officials said it left a $14 million gap.

In October, MCTS leaders proposed a fare increase and an overall 15% reduction in bus service in 2026. That included modifying five routes – reducing weekday and weekend stops on 22 routes – and cutting six routes altogether.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A FOX6 investigation also found 33% of MCTS passengers did not pay their fares in the first five months of 2025. That's an estimated eight million free rides and $10 million in uncollected fares per year.

Data from a FOX6 News open records request shows MCTS provided more than 500,000 rides in the first half of 2025.

The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from MCTS and prior coverage of the budget deficit, fare evasion and union negotiations.

Milwaukee County Transit SystemTransportationMilwaukee CountyNews