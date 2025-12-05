article

The Brief MCTS announced increases to fixed route fares starting Jan. 1, 2026. Officials said the system faced a $14 million gap once federal pandemic relief ran out. FOX6 found 33% of riders did not pay their fares in the first five months of 2025.



The Milwaukee County Transit System on Friday announced increases to fixed route fares starting next year. Here's what riders should expect.

By the numbers:

Adult fare will be $2.75 (up from $2), and reduced fare will be $1.25 (up from $1). Fare caps will also increase:

Daily regular: $8.25 (up from $5)

Daily reduced: $4 (up from $2.50)

Weekly regular: $33 (up from $20)

Weekly reduced: $16.50 (up from $11)

Monthly regular: $99 (up from $75)

Monthly reduced: $49.50 (up from $37.50)

What's next:

The fare increases start Jan. 1, 2026.

Budget gap

The backstory:

MCTS will run out of $192 million in federal pandemic relief funds. Transit system officials said it left a $14 million gap.

In October, MCTS leaders proposed a fare increase and an overall 15% reduction in bus service in 2026. That included modifying five routes – reducing weekday and weekend stops on 22 routes – and cutting six routes altogether.

A FOX6 investigation also found 33% of MCTS passengers did not pay their fares in the first five months of 2025. That's an estimated eight million free rides and $10 million in uncollected fares per year.

Data from a FOX6 News open records request shows MCTS provided more than 500,000 rides in the first half of 2025.