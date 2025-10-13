MCTS mounting deficit; bus routes could be cut, fares increased

The Brief Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) faces a $14 million budget deficit after federal COVID relief funds run out.

MCTS proposes a 15% overall reduction in bus service for 2025, which includes modifying or reducing stops on dozens of routes and eliminating six routes entirely.

The cuts would affect over 500,000 rides and include routes vital for employment, while the proposal also includes a fare increase to $2.75.

It could soon be the final stop for six Milwaukee County bus routes. Dozens more could also be impacted because of a mounting deficit.

MCTS faces financial cliff

What we know:

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is set to run out of $192 million in federal COVID relief. MCTS officials say that leaves a $14 million budget gap – and potentially big changes for riders.

The people who run MCTS shared 2026 budget plans with Milwaukee County Board supervisors on Monday, Oct. 13. Not everyone is on board with the proposals.

What they're saying:

"This is a complete mess," said Steve Taylor, Milwaukee County Supervisor.

"This is a clear failure," said John Rodgers, Interim Director of Transportation.

"There were definite failures," said Steve Fuentes, MCTS President & CEO.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

MCTS leaders propose an overall 15% reduction in bus service in 2025. That includes modifying five routes – reducing weekday and weekend stops on 22 routes – and cutting six routes altogether.

"Those main routes that they cut are main employment lines with people working at the mall, at Walmart," said Michael Brown, Local 998 Vice President. "I wish they would have sat down with the union, bus operators – we could have given some routes to cut and saved some jobs."

Rider impact

Dig deeper:

At 108th and Layton Avenue, FOX6 News met Aaron Cisneros waiting for Route 23. He did not realize he was also waiting for bad news.

"I guess I’m going to have to try the bus route over there. Is that one getting cut?" said Aaron Cisneros, a bus rider.

Cisneros pointed toward Layton to Route 55, which is also on the chopping block. Cisneros said Uber would be his only other option to get home from work.

"It’s going to cost a lot more money [for Uber] because it’s like $2 per ride."

"Guess what, Aaron? They’re also proposing increasing the fares to $2.75," said FOX6's Bret Lemoine.

"$2.75?!" exclaimed Cisneros.

What's next:

What happens if those six routes are cut? Data from a FOX6 News open records request shows for the first half of 2025, MCTS provided more than 500,000 rides.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Related article

Public hearings on the budget will take place throughout October before a final decision is made.