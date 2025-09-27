New MCTS contract, union president discusses deal

article

The Brief MCTS and the bus drivers' union finalized a new contract on Friday. The union president discussed the deal, which includes a raise and safety provisions. All parties should officially sign the collective bargaining agreement next week.



The Milwaukee County Transit System and the bus drivers' union finalized a new contract on Friday after months of negotiations.

What they're saying:

The three-year collective bargaining agreement runs through March 2028. Both the transit system and the union say it promises more pay and a safer ride for all.

"I'm very happy this. This is kind of going on for a long time," said Bruce Freeman, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998.

Since January, Freeman said the union has been working to strike a deal with Milwaukee County. ATU Local 998 includes bus drivers, mechanics and maintenance workers. Members voted 72% in favor of the new deal.

"We did manage to get two-and-a-half percent wage increase in the first year, three and four (percent) in the second and third year," he said. "We actually increased the percentage of our (health insurance) premiums by 1%, and we did take some additional costs in, out of pocket."

The new contract will also include safety provisions that will beef up the transit system’s security team.

"These guys, for the most part, are ex-police officers, ex-military people with security backgrounds," Freeman said. "We just wanted to make sure that the company is addressing the problems that we feel are problems of, you know, the unruly passengers, the disruptive passengers, assaults on bus drivers."

In a statement, MCTS President and CEO Steve Fuentes said in part: "As we continue aligning our services with our budget, strong partnerships like this will be key to streamlining operations, attracting and retaining top talent, and ensuring a sustainable future for public transit in Milwaukee County.

What's next:

Freeman said all parties should officially sign the collective bargaining agreement next week.