Milwaukee County Transit System, union agree to new 3-year contract

The Milwaukee County Transit System and the bus drivers' union on Friday announced they've reached a new three-year contract.

Local perspective:

According to MCTS, the collective bargaining agreement includes changes that maintain the "long-term stability" of the transit system. Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998 said the agreement culminates days of "intense negotiations."

MCTS said the changes include several provisions that reinforce the importance of safety and security throughout the workplace, and "competitive wage increases" for bus drivers and mechanics that will be spread over the three years of the agreement. ATU Local 998 said it also maintains affordable health care.

ATU Local 998 members voted to ratify the new contract proposal on Friday. The union, which includes bus drivers, mechanics and maintenance workers, said 72% of members voted in favor.

The new contract will run through March 31, 2028. MCTS said specific details of the agreement are not currently available, pending the union's notification to its members.

The backstory:

Negotiations between the transit system and union had gone back and forth for months.

In July, the transit union's president said 90% of members voted to deny a one-year contract that had been put on the table. At the time, a strike remained a possibility.

What they're saying:

A number of officials provided statements on the announced collective bargaining agreement.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley:

"On behalf of all Milwaukee County residents, I commend the Milwaukee County Transit System and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998 for reaching a fair agreement that will meet the needs of working families in our community.

"MCTS plays a critical role in connecting people to jobs, healthcare, education, and essential services. Now more than ever, we must come together to ensure people who rely on public transit can continue utilizing this service for years to come. I’m proud to stand in support of both MCTS and the ATU, as we continue serving passengers and supporting bus operators across Milwaukee County."



MCTS President and CEO Steve Fuentes:

"We appreciate the dedication and collaboration of ATU Local 998 leadership and its members in reaching this agreement. As we continue aligning our services with our budget, strong partnerships like this will be key to streamlining operations, attracting and retaining top talent, and ensuring a sustainable future for public transit in Milwaukee County."

ATU Local 998 President Bruce Freeman:

"We at ATU Local 998, vow to be leaders in this charge to provide an excellent public transit service to Milwaukee County, as well as providing adequate compensation and benefits to the dedicated employees who have chosen this career path.

"Congratulations to the ATU Local 998 negotiation team, MCTS officials, and all those who will benefit from the continued transit service provided by the Milwaukee County Transit System."