Mayfair Mall shooting: Accused teen appears in adult court

article

The teen accused of wounding eight people during a 2020 shooting at Mayfair Mall had his initial appearance in adult court Thursday, July 14.

Xavier Sevilla, 17, pleaded not guilty. He is charged with 10 counts, including eight counts of first-degree reckless injury with a dangerous weapon.

The decision to hear the case in adult court comes after a June Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling, which found Sevilla should be tried as an adult.

Prosecutors say Sevilla punched someone while on an escalator at the mall. When that person's friends rushed him, Sevilla allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and started shooting.

Two days after the shooting, which happened on Nov. 20, 2020, police arrested Sevilla – who was 15 years old at the time. Around 20 shots were fired during the incident, and investigators said they all came from the same gun.

Sevilla's cash bond was set at $150,000. He is due back in court on July 22.