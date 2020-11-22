Wauwatosa police to offer update on search for Mayfair shooter

article

Wauwatosa police scheduled a 4 p.m. news conference Sunday, Nov. 22 to provide an update on the shooting that injured eight people at Mayfair Mall Friday.

Investigators said Saturday they were still searching for the man responsible, described by Wauwatosa police as a white man in his 20s or 30s. “Investigators are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the suspect from yesterday’s shooting at Mayfair Mall,” the Wauwatosa Police Department said in a tweet Saturday. Police also asked anyone who witnessed the shooting Friday to contact them.

Chief Barry Weber gave no motive for the attack at the Mayfair Mall during a briefing Friday evening. He said the shooter had left the scene before officers arrived, and that extent of the victims' injuries was unknown.

“Preliminary statements from witnesses indicate that the shooter is a white male in his 20s or 30s,” Weber told reporters. “Investigators are working on determining the identity of that suspect.”

Police also said the shooting apparently stemmed from an altercation and was not a random act.

Authorities said the mall was closed Saturday and investigators were on scene overnight.