Mayfair makeup theft, police chase lead to felony charges

A Milwaukee woman's trip to a beauty store ended in an ugly way earlier this month.

Prosecutors said 31-year-old Nefetari Cleary stole from a Sephora beauty store at Mayfair Mall before leading officers on a chase.

Video shows how the police chase began in Wauwatosa on Feb. 2. Police tried talking with the theft suspect, but the situation escalated.

Wauwatosa police said the chase stretched more than three miles, and video captured Cleary driving recklessly.

A criminal complaint states officers used stop sticks to deflate Cleary's tires. She then took off on foot, and an officer sprinted after her.

Wauwatosa police video from pursuit of Mayfair Sephora theft suspect

While police said surveillance shows the theft, the criminal complaint states Cleary later admitted to being at Sephora – but denied taking items.

Officers said they found 10 boxes of cosmetic products stuffed in a black bag inside Cleary's car. It was an afternoon of chaos that police said was partly fueled by foundation and concealer.

Cleary's cash bond was set at $3,000 when she made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court. She pleaded not guilty on Feb. 15.