Maxwell Anderson's sentencing date moved up
MILWAUKEE - Maxwell Anderson, the man found guilty of murdering and dismembering Sade Robinson, has had his sentencing date changed.
What we know:
Online court records show the sentencing hearing has been bumped up to Aug. 1, while it was originally scheduled for Aug. 18. A prosecutor being unavailable on the original sentencing date.
Attorneys representing Anderson’s and Robinson’s families appeared in a virtual status conference on Wednesday, June 18, where the sentencing was discussed.
Earlier this month, a jury found Anderson guilty of killing and dismembering Robinson after a days-long trial. The jury found him guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and arson of property other than a building.
The backstory:
Prosecutors said Anderson and Robinson showed up at a Menomonee Valley bar on April 1, 2024 – the night she was last seen or heard from. The next day, Robinson's burned-out car was found near 30th and Lisbon in Milwaukee. Surveillance photos show a man investigators believe is Anderson walking away from the area, and who was later seen on a bus heading back towards his home on the city's south side.
Anderson had planned to kill Robinson weeks before her death, according to a statement from a "confidential informant" noted in court filings FOX6 News obtained. A search warrant also revealed prosecutors believe Anderson tried to cover up Robinson's death with a text message.
What's next:
A motion hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15.
