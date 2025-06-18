Maxwell Anderson's sentencing date moved up

article

The Brief Maxwell Anderson has had his sentencing date changed. The sentencing hearing has been bumped up from Aug. 18 to Aug. 1. Anderson was convicted on Friday of killing and dismembering Sade Robinson.



Maxwell Anderson, the man found guilty of murdering and dismembering Sade Robinson, has had his sentencing date changed.

What we know:

Online court records show the sentencing hearing has been bumped up to Aug. 1, while it was originally scheduled for Aug. 18. A prosecutor being unavailable on the original sentencing date.

Attorneys representing Anderson’s and Robinson’s families appeared in a virtual status conference on Wednesday, June 18, where the sentencing was discussed.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Earlier this month, a jury found Anderson guilty of killing and dismembering Robinson after a days-long trial. The jury found him guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and arson of property other than a building.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said Anderson and Robinson showed up at a Menomonee Valley bar on April 1, 2024 – the night she was last seen or heard from. The next day, Robinson's burned-out car was found near 30th and Lisbon in Milwaukee. Surveillance photos show a man investigators believe is Anderson walking away from the area, and who was later seen on a bus heading back towards his home on the city's south side.

Related article

Anderson had planned to kill Robinson weeks before her death, according to a statement from a "confidential informant" noted in court filings FOX6 News obtained. A search warrant also revealed prosecutors believe Anderson tried to cover up Robinson's death with a text message.

What's next:

A motion hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15.