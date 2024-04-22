Expand / Collapse search

Body parts found in Milwaukee County: Maxwell Anderson preliminary hearing

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated  April 22, 2024 1:20pm CDT
Maxwell Anderson
MILWAUKEE - Maxwell Anderson, the man accused of killing and mutilating 19-year-old Sade Robinson, appears before a Milwaukee County judge for a preliminary hearing on Monday, April 22.

Prosecutors say Anderson's alleged fatal first date with Robinson left her dead and dismembered. 

On April 1, prosecutors say Anderson and Robinson met for their first date. Robinson would later be reported critically missing. 

Over the next nearly three weeks, body parts and human remains were discovered across Milwaukee County

FOX6 News reached out to Anderson's attorney, Tony Cotton, for comments on Sunday. He said, "We have no statement to make."

This is a developing story.