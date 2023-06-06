Master Lock bomb threat after closure announcement

article

Milwaukee police responded to Master Lock Monday, June 5 for a bomb threat.

The business near 32nd and Clarke was searched by K-9 units, and no explosives were found.

Police are looking for the person who made the threat.

It comes after Master Lock, a longstanding manufacturing plant, announced its closure in March 2024, leaving hundreds of union workers uncertain about their future.

The news has sparked outrage among employees, city leaders and union members who are determined to reverse the decision and save the at-risk jobs.

Over the weekend, protesters gathered outside the Master Lock Milwaukee plant, demanding the company reconsider its plans and highlighting the potential negative impact on workers and the community.

City officials are actively exploring ways to prevent the closure, while Master Lock insists that the decision is not a reflection of the workforce's performance but rather an opportunity for supply chain optimization and future competitiveness.

The union and Master Lock have agreed to engage in discussions to find alternatives and potential solutions to save the plant and jobs. As the closure looms, workers and supporters are urging Master Lock to reconsider its decision and remain in Milwaukee.