Milwaukee Master Lock plant closing, union fights to save jobs

In a major blow to Milwaukee, Master Lock, a long-standing manufacturing plant, is set to close, with operations ending in March 2024. The announcement leaves hundreds of union workers uncertain about their future.

The company has been a part of the city for over a century. The news sparked outrage among employees, city leaders and union members determined to reverse the decision and save the jobs at risk.

Protesters gathered outside the Master Lock Milwaukee plant at 32nd and Meineke Wednesday, May 31, including union workers, city leaders and Master Lock employees, demanding that the company reconsider its plans. Chants and rallying cries filled the air as the union members aimed to make their voices heard and pushed for the preservation of hundreds of jobs.

"Our message loud and clear to them will be there's no good reason to do this," said Mike Bink, president of UAW 469. "The union firmly believes that the closure is unjustified and that it will have a significant negative impact on the affected workers and the community as a whole."

"I don't know what I'm going to do after Master Lock closes," said Loraine Baker. "Where's my next meal gonna come from?"

The announcement has created a sense of uncertainty and anxiety among the workforce, highlighting the urgent need for action and support.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson and other city leaders are also rallying behind the workers, expressing their determination to keep the plant open.

"I want this plant open," said Mayor Johnson. "I want it to stay open, I want it to stay open."

City officials said they view the closure as a significant loss and are actively exploring ways to prevent it from happening.

Master Lock, however, maintains that the decision to close the Milwaukee plant is not a reflection of the workforce's performance. The company plans to expand its operations elsewhere, leaving the Milwaukee employees in a challenging situation.

"You see investing in the company, and then you say you're leaving, it doesn't make sense," said Yolanda Nathan, UAW 469 incoming president. "Their answer doesn't make sense."

The union members are determined to fight for their jobs and question the rationale behind the closure.

The union and Master Lock have agreed to engage in discussions to find a resolution. On Wednesday, the union president confirmed plans for a meeting with Master Lock in the coming days, aiming to negotiate alternatives and potential solutions to save the plant and the jobs it provides.

As the closure looms, workers and supporters are expressing their plea for Master Lock to reconsider.

"Master Lock, please stay in Milwaukee," said Annie Stapler. "You started here. This is where you should stay."

Master Lock statement

"The Master Lock Company made the difficult decision to close our Milwaukee, Wisconsin, operations in March 2024. As part of this decision, the company will fully transition its manufacturing capability from the Milwaukee plant to our other North American and global manufacturing operations as well as external suppliers. In addition to optimizing our own resources, Master Lock’s external supplier capabilities have advanced significantly and have demonstrated the ability to achieve exceptional quality and service which will collectively benefit our stakeholders.

This decision is not a reflection of the skills, performance or commitment of the Milwaukee workforce, and it was not made lightly. Rather, this is an opportunity to continue to enhance our supply chain resilience, maximize potential growth of the business and maintain our competitiveness into the future.

Though the transition will take an extended period of time and the plant will not close until the end of March 2024, we wanted to provide as much advanced notice as possible to our associates. The company is committed to helping all of its displaced workers throughout the process by working closely with UAW Local #469 during effects bargaining to ensure a smooth transition.

We want to express our deepest gratitude to our entire Milwaukee team and the greater Milwaukee community for their dedication and commitment to the company."