Mask policies: Communities consider removing them altogether

By
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
More communities to rescind mask ordinances

More and more communities are considering removing their mask mandates in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines.

On Tuesday night, May 18, the Wauwatosa Common Council and Racine Common Council are both set to vote on their own mask ordinances. 

If the Racine Common Council votes to rescind the mask ordinance in that city, it will be effective immediately. The vote comes after the Racine mayor wrote a declaration last week ending the mask ordinance. 

The Shorewood Village Board allowed its mask ordinance to expire on Monday night, May 17.

A few miles north, Whitefish Bay no longer has a mask mandate after its village board unanimously voted Monday night to do away with it – effective immediately. The ordinance was originally set to expire on June 30.

The language with the CDC's new guidelines clearly states fully vaccinated people can do away with masks. If you are not vaccinated, then you are encouraged to get the shot and keep your mask on to protect yourself and others.

In Racine, 41% of people have received at least one dose and 33% are fully vaccinated. 

