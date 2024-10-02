The Brief The latest Marquette poll found Kamala Harris has held her lead over Donald Trump among registered voters in Wisconsin. Harris' 52% to 48% lead among both registered and likely voters was the same result found in the previous poll, which was released in early September.



Vice President Kamala Harris has held her lead over former President Donald Trump in the latest Marquette University Law School poll of registered Wisconsin voters, released on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

Among both registered and likely voters, the poll showed Harris at 52% compared to Trump's 48% support. The previous poll, the results of which were released in early September, netted the same results.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

When including multiple candidates – such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who suspended his campaign but whose name will stay on Wisconsin's ballot – Harris also held a four-point lead over Trump (48% to 44%) among registered voters. Harris led by five points (49% to 44%) among likely voters.

Pollster Charles Franklin said about 6% of those polled said they remain undecided in a state where recent presidential elections have been decided by fewer than one point.

"It's a small group of independents, people who don't feel closer to either party," he said. "They are folks who are somewhat negative about politics in general, so they're sort of your less-engaged voter."

Related article

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) now leads Eric Hovde, her Republican challenger, by seven points (53% to 46%) among both registered and likely voters. The incumbent had a four-point lead among registered voters in the previous poll.

Voter enthusiasm for the November election "increased sharply" from June to July, the poll found, and has continued to "increase modestly." The latest survey found 67% of those polled are "very enthusiastic" about voting. For comparison, the poll said the figure sat at 64% in late September 2020.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

National polling website FiveThirtyEight rates the Marquette poll as the third best in the country. In 2020, its final poll had Joe Biden with a five-point lead; he won by less than a point. In 2016, its final poll had Hillary Clinton with a six-point lead, and Trump won by less than a point.

This latest poll was conducted Sept. 18-26 and involved the interviewing of 882 Wisconsin registered voters with a margin of error of +/-4.4 percentage points, as well as 798 likely voters, also with a margin of error of +/-4.4 percentage points. The full questionnaire, methodology and results can be found on the poll's website.